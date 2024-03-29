Rock band Elbow have earned their fourth official number 1 album for their tenth record AUDIO VERTIGO.

The five-man band from Bury beat out artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, and Metro Boomin for the top spot on the album charts.

AUDIO VERTIGO also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and was ranked as the most purchased physical LP of the week.

Their tenth studio album join The Take Off And Landing Of Everything (2014), Little Fictions (2017) and Giants Of All Sizes (2019) in their UK chart-topping tally.

First formed in 1997, the band - whose hits include One Day Like This and Magnificent (She Says) - has had seven singles in the UK top 40 across their 26 year career.

The group, comprising Guy Garvey, Pete Turner, Alex Reeves and brothers Craig and Mark Potter, also won the Mercury Prize in 2008 for their hit album The Seldom Seen Kid and in 2009 they won the Brit Award for best British group.

US rapper Future and record producer Metro Boomin claimed the second spot with their first collaborative project, We Don’t Trust You.

As it did not have a physical release, the record secured its rank on streams and downloads alone, according to the Official Charts Company.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...