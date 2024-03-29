A minute's applause will be held during Preston North End's Good Friday clash for an 11-year-old fan who died suddenly.

Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington died on 2 March at a friend's home in Lancaster. Tommie Lee's family said he suffered a cardiac arrest after taking part in a TikTok challenge known as "chroming".

Tommie-Lee’s family are looking to make people aware of the dangerous trend, which involves the inhalation of toxic chemicals.

As an avid Preston North End fan, supporters will honour Tommie-Lee with a full minute's applause during 11th minute of the club's Championship match against Rotherham on Friday 29 March.

In a statement, Preston North End invited fans to join in with the tribute.

At the time of his death, Tommie-Lee's grandmother Tina Burns said in a social media post: "Never felt pain like this... I just love you so much mate. My baby boy you will forever be in my heart.

"I will make sure to the best of my ability that your name and your beautiful face will become the reason that other children's lives will be saved and other families don't have to suffer this deep, deep hurt."

Lancashire Police said his death remains "unexplained" at this stage. The force said an investigation is ongoing.

