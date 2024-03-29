A man known as "Jihadi Adam" has been identified as a suspect in connection with the death of a man from South Manchester who was shot in Ukraine.

Daniel Burke, 36, was reported missing from Wythenshawe on Wednesday 16 August 2023 after his family believed he had travelled to Ukraine.

A body was found by Ukrainian authorities in September 2023, and DNA tests confirmed this to be Daniel's remains.

Further tests in the UK confirmed he had suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Greater Manchester Police say alongside Daniel's family, they have been informed by authorities in Ukraine they have a named suspect in their investigation into Daniel’s death, Abdelfetah ‘Adam’ Nourine.

Also known as ‘Jihadi Adam’ an Australian Algerian dual national, who has subsequently fled the area and remains outstanding despite efforts to find him.

Daniel was a former paratrooper Credit: MEN media

An inquest earlier this month was told Daniel was probably shot from behind, but not in a war situation.

The coroner, Zak Golombeck said: "Daniel went to Ukraine in or around April 2023 to join the defence of resistance against Russian military, and was living in the Zaporizhzhya region.

"It was known that he had travelled with a comrade, another individual who at the time of the events was assisting and fighting with the Ukrainian authorities.

"They were travelling together to a local training area."

Mr Golombeck said It is understood that there was some "altercation or incident" whereby an individual who was travelling with Daniel had shot him.

Daniel with his mum Diane Credit: MEN media

The Coroner also said he was aware of a confession being made in respect of Daniel's death although he had not seen any evidence of it.

The inquest was adjourned, with the Coroner directing GMP to seek additional information from the Ukrainian authorities relating to any criminal investigations that were undertaken.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: "Everything in our power continues to be done to assist the investigation team in Ukraine.

"His Majesty's Area Coroner for Manchester Zak Golombek has been updated at every stage.

"The opening of the inquest into Daniel’s death was an important step forward in the journey to ensure that Daniel’s family receive the answers they deserve, but we know this will not stop until his killer is brought to justice in the Ukraine.

"Nothing will bring Daniel back, but regardless of how long the process may take, we remain committed to doing all we can to help gain justice for Daniel and his family."