Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Southport

Footage from the scene shows the police cordon in place on Friday night

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Southport.

Police were called just before 8pm on Friday 29 March to Meols Cop Road, where the man, who's in his fifties, was found with multiple slash wounds. He was taken to hospital after being treated by paramedics. Meols Cop Road was closed overnight and a police cordon was put in place while crime scene investigators carried out forensic examinations at the scene.

Imagesfrom the scene show the police cordon in place on Friday night Credit: Echo Syndication

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “An investigation is underway and is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened on Meols Cop Road. “I would like to reassure residents that at present we believe this was an isolated incident that took place inside an address in the area. “Our officers remain in the area and are committed to reducing knife crime in Merseyside and removing anyone who stores, carries and uses weapons on our streets. “I would appeal to anyone who was on Meols Cop Road this evening at around 8pm to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this violent incident. “I would also ask people who were in the area to check their doorbell or CCTV footage just in case they may have captured something which may be vital to the case. “It is vital that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be essential to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM @MerPolCC or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting log 838 of Friday 29 March. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

