Man in nineties hospitalised with serious injury after BMW driver fails to stop

A man in his nineties has been hospitalised with a serious leg injury, after being hit by a car which didn't stop in Blackburn.

It happened around 1:50pm on Friday 29 March at Audley Range near the junction of Lambeth Street in the town.

Police want to talk to the driver of a grey BMW 318d.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene and has not contacted police.

Police say they are appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver to come forward.

They also want to hear from any witnesses or anybody with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage which has captured the BMW before or after the collision.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police's Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a pensioner seriously injured and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time. I want to appeal directly to the driver of the BMW to do the right thing and make contact with the police straight away."