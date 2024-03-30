Woman dies after assault outside Isle of Man hotel

A woman has died in the Isle of Man after being assaulted outside a Hotel in Douglas.

The 57-year-old was believed to have been visiting the island from Merseyside. She was assaulted on Central Promenade at around 9:20pm on Friday night.

She was taken to Nobles Hospital, and died later. A 53 year old man, who is also from the Merseyside area has been arrested in connection with the woman’s death.

Police believe the woman and the man are known to each other.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation said, “We are conducting enquiries into this matter and we currently have a section of the pavement between the Lido Slip and Palace View Terrace cordoned off.

"I am appealing for witnesses who may have seen a group of people walking between Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade and the Palace Hotel on Central Promenade, Douglas around 9pm last night. There was a man and woman in their 50’s, together with another man and woman in their 20’s, who had with them a small child.

"We know the group walked from the Jaks area towards the Palace Hotel, passing through the Villa Marina Arcade and past the Castlemona shops. We believe this group walked past the Majestic Chinese Restaurant and patrons inside may have witnessed an altercation.

"We are speaking to a number of witnesses but I believe other members of the public may have seen this group and may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

I am also interested to speak to any vehicle driver travelling along Central and Queens Promenade between 9pm and 10pm who may have dash cam footage to come forward."

Police say they're liaising and supporting the woman's family.

The Coroner of Inquest has been informed. Members of the public can call Police Headquarters on 631212 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...