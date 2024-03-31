Firefighters raced to tackle a huge fire which broke out in Oldham on Saturday night. Six fire engines were called to a blaze in Royton, which had taken hold in a derelict barn.The fire was first reported to the emergency services at about 7.20pm on Saturday (March 30).Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

Credit: MEN syndication

A spokesperson said: "At just before 7.20pm yesterday (Saturday March 30) six fire engines from Rochdale, Ashton, Littleborough, Whitefield and Chadderton fire stations were called to a fire involving a derelict barn and some trees on Harewood Drive, Royton."Firefighters set up a cordon and used three jets, one high pressure hose and one hose reel to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading."Crews worked through the night to damp down any remaining hot spots and clear debris to make the area safe. GMFRS remain in attendance."

