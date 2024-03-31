Play Brightcove video

Report by Paul Crone

Retired headteacher Mike Barnes doesn't need any extra motivation to finish this year's London Marathon.

71 year old Mike from Goosnargh near Preston is running in memory of his daughter Laura who died in 2019, aged just 36 from bowel cancer.

Laura Stephenson who died aged 36 from bowel cancer Credit: Mike Barnes

Mike has been training for several months and is raising money for The Christie in Manchester who cared for Laura. She was treated for bowel cancer at the specialist cancer centre, and was about to start on an immunotherapy trial before she died.

Mike said,"She was such a fighter and positive about things. Always giving out positive vibes, loads of hope, and I thought if she can go through that, I can certainly run 26.2 miles."

The London Marathon take places on Sunday 21st April. An estimated 50,000 runners are expected to take part.