Man charged with manslaughter after woman dies outside Isle of Man hotel

A 53-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a woman in the Isle of Man.

The 57-year-old woman, who was from Merseyside died after an altercation outside the Palace Hotel in Douglas on Friday night.

The 53-year-old man, also from Merseyside, will appear in court on the island on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation said:

“I would like to thank the public for their help in relation to this matter. A number of witnesses have come forward following my appeal yesterday and I would encourage any other people who have yet come forward to do so. I am interested to hear from anyone who saw the man and woman in their 50’s, together with another man and woman in their 20’s, who had a small child with them."

"I am particularly interested to hear from anyone who saw the group as they passed the Castlemona Shops and their actions as they passed the Palace Hotel & Casino, which is where the Majestic Chinese Restaurant is located and the patrons inside the restaurant may well have witnessed an altercation between them.

"Again, I appeal to any vehicle driver, either a member of the public or a taxi driver travelling along Central and Queens Promenade between 9pm and 10pm who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

"Specialist Police Family Liaison Officers are supporting the family at what is a very difficult and sad time."