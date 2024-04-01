Play Brightcove video

The moment Kerry chased the man from the car as he attempted to drag her out was caught on CCTV. Credit: MEN Media

A mum tackled a masked man who tried to drag her out of her car as she was parked up with her son.

Kerry Chapman was in her BMW when the terrifying incident unfolded outside her home in Bromley Cross, Bolton.

She was watching a video with her 12-year-old Aston when the masked man opened her door and attempted to drag her out.

But, fearless Kerry then got out of the car and chased after him, running toward a group of around four young men.

Greater Manchester Police is now investigating following the incident - which was caught on CCTV - at about 10.20pm on 29 March.

Kerry escaped with bruising to her arm but says she is scared of the psychological impact the ordeal could have on Aston, who also tried to chase down the assailants.

Kerry Chapman was in her BMW with her son Aston when the attempted carjacking happened. Credit: MEN Media

She says she first thought it may have been a friend playing a trick on her, before realising it was for real.

"I had just pulled up on the back street literally right behind my house," Kerry, 39, said.

"I was just showing my son a video of a young girl singing. I didn't know, there was loads of lads there watching for about 10 minutes.

"All of a sudden I heard this scuffle. I turned round and I seen someone.

"He had a full bally (balaclava) on. I thought it must be a friend, and he is going to say 'boo' or something.

"And then I realised this isn't a joke. He opened my car door and he tried to drag me out. He didn't say a word.

"But as he was trying to drag me out I chased him. But then I realised there was another three of them.

"There was four of them all together, I chased them up the street. When I was running my legs were literally like jelly.

"It was horrible. Looking back at the CCTV he had something in his hand, a weapon. I can't make out what it was. I didn't even think. It all happened so quickly.

"My main thing was to get them away from my son. I didn't think about myself or the car, nothing. It was horrible, all I can remember seeing is their faces and looking at me with a bally on."

Kerry chased the masked man from the car as he tried to drag her out. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "On Friday, March 29, officers were called to reports of an attempted carjacking on Clay Street, Bromley Cross.

"It has been established that an unknown man attempted to drag the victim out of her vehicle before making off on foot.

"No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing."