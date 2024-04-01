A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death in a home.

Richard Chamberlain, 34, was found with multiple injuries at a house on New Market Street in Colne, Lancashire, at 2.26pm on Sunday, 31 March.

A 44-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, is being questioned by police.

Lancashire Police say Richard's family are being supported by specialist officers and its "thoughts are with them at this distressing time".

A post-mortem examination is taking place to establish the cause of death.

DCI Jill Riley, of the Force Major Investigation Team said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with Richard’s loved ones at this difficult time.

"We have a dedicated team of investigators conducting enquiries to get justice for Richard.

"As part of these enquiries, we are asking anyone who saw or heard a disturbance or anything suspicious, in the area of New Market Street [Sunday] afternoon to make contact with us.

"I would also ask people to check their dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.

"I know people will be understandably concerned by what has happened. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public."