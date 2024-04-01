Britain's most successful female Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has urged walkers to keep their dogs on leads after a near miss "scared the life" out of her.

The para-athlete, 46, issued the warning on social media after visiting the National Trust-run estate Lyme Park, in Cheshire, on Tuesday 26 March.

She said was "centimetres from being the victim of a dog attack" while walking round the estate which is famous for its deer and stately home.

Taking to X, Dame Sarah said: "Centimetres from being the victim of a dog attack whilst in @NTLymePark this afternoon.

"Absolutely scared the life out of me and not 100% sure what I did that resulted in making the dog leave me alone but I’m so glad it did. Please put your dogs on a lead."

Dame Sarah added: "I’m ok, but as someone already scared of dogs after being bitten as a child, it’s not done much to help that improve.

"The owner didn’t even attempt to recall the dog."

The National Trust has since apologised to Dame Sarah via X. A spokesperson said: "We're really sorry to hear this has happened and we're glad to hear you're ok.

"At Lyme, we ask that visitors with dogs follow the Canine Code at all times, which includes keeping dogs close on a short lead to ensure they don't run up to other people, and to notify us as soon as possible with any concerns."

Cyclist Dame Sarah became Britain's most successful Paralympian in 2021 after taking her career haul to 17 gold medals by winning three events at the rearranged Tokyo Games.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…