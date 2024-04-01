One of the UK's oldest women has celebrated turning 110-years-old.

Marjorie Hodnett, lovingly known as 'Auntie Marj' or Margot, has lived through two World Wars, 22 prime ministers and five monarchs.

The centenarian is said to be the oldest woman living on Merseyside, celebrating her milestone birthday on Monday 1 April 2024.

She has moved to Formby Manor Care Centre for four years after moving from Devon to be closer to family.

When she asked what she thought of getting to 110, she revealed her secret of keeping active physically and mentally.

"Quizzes - and helping other people," she said. "Some people have problems and I can sometimes help to solve them.

"Anything like that, I take life as it comes."

Mrs Hodnett was born in London in 1914. Credit: Family photo

Born in Harlesden, in London, in April 1914, Mrs Hodnett lived in Wembley before moving to Devon, where she was a teacher for more than two decades.

She married her first husband Stanley during the Second World War, but after he died in 1958, Margo married Stanley’s brother, Haydn.

But sadly, Haydn died shortly after they were married, leaving her widowed for the second time.