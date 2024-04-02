Former Brookside star Louis Emerick joins the cast of Hollyoaks

Louis Emerick has joined the cast of Hollyoaks. Credit: Hollyoaks

Liverpool-born actor Lewis Emerick, who became famous as Mick Johnson in Brookside, has joined the cast of Hollyoaks.

Lewis, 63, will be filming alongside Anya Lawrence as he joins the Clark family in the long-running Channel 4 drama.

His character Donny is set to make a surprise appearance at estranged daughter Vicky’s 18th birthday party this April, but the show's producers say he’s met with a frosty reception.

Hollyoaks has described Donny as "a confident and charming man with an infectious personality and a kind heart".

"He always tries to do right for his kids and he comes to the village ready to build a relationship with estranged daughter Vicky," the cast reveal said.

Louis is best known for his roles on new ITVX series ‘G’wed,’ and as Mick Johnson on Brookside.

After Brookside, he appeared in multiple popular soaps including Casualty from 2013-2016, Last of the Summer wine and Coronation Street, where he played Mike Thornberry in 2018.

Louis played Mike Thornberry in Coronation Street, a former school teacher of Steve McDonald. Credit: Coronation Street

Louis's first appearance as Donny on Hollyoaks will air on E4 on Tuesday 9th April, and will be available to stream first on Channel 4 on Monday 8th April.

He said “Donny is coming back to see his son and it collides with his daughter’s birthday, which is very emotional as it’s the first time he has met her.

“It has equally been moving for me personally. I was there when Hollyoaks began. We sat with the Brookside and Hollyoaks crew and watched a screening of the first ever episode in 1995.

“It is so exciting to be back with this vibrant cast and crew, back on the set where it all began.”

Louis’ first episode as Donny on Hollyoaks airs 35 years to the day since his first episode as Mick on Brookside.

