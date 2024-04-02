Members of Manchester's music scene tribute to a father-of-two who ran an well known pub before his sudden death.

Andy Martin, 52, was the landlord of The Star and Garter in Manchester for 21 years. On Friday 29 March, he suffered a suspected stroke which led to sepsis and meningitis.

Up until his death, Andy ran the Grade II-listed pub on Fairfield Street, Ardwick, with his work widely recognised as crucial to ensuring the famed pub survived in difficult times.

Known for hosting some of the city's longest-running and most iconic club nights, Andy has received an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Sacha Lord and Salford-born New Order bassist Peter Hook.

More than £9,500 has now been raised to support Mr Martin's family with funeral costs.

His sudden death left "an unfillable hole" in the lives of his wife, Helen Kitchen, as well as his two children; five-year-old Jasmine and three-year-old Georgina.

The Star and Garter is the home of some of Manchester's longest running club nights. Credit: MEN Media

Helen, 41, said her husband became unwell with a virus while on holiday in north Wales.

After returning home, Andy told his wife he was "freezing cold" despite having a high temperature.

Helen said: "On the way home I said: 'Do you think you should go to A&E?' He said: 'I'll be fine, I'll ring the doctors first thing tomorrow'.

"We got home and he said he wanted to sleep downstairs in front of the fire because he was so cold."

On 25 March, Helen woke up to find her husband, who she married last October, sitting in the bathroom.

She said: "He was just looking at me and not speaking."I said: 'What's wrong? What's wrong?' I was worried. He said he just felt really sick. He managed to go into the bedroom, he was conscious but he wasn't able to speak to me."

Andy Martin ran The Star and Garter for 21 years. Credit: MEN Media

Helen phoned for an ambulance and when paramedics soon arrived, they believed Mr Martin had suffered a possible stroke.

He was taken to Salford Royal Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Tuesday 26 March, with his heart stopping for four minutes.It is believed Andy had developed sepsis, which then caused encephalitis and meningitis. This resulted in unrecoverable swelling on the brain.Andy was moved to intensive care in a critical condition, but on Wednesday 27 March, his wife was told he was likely to die. The family said their goodbyes to him, and he passed away on Friday.Helen said: "It's been incredibly hard to come to terms with it. Well, we've not come to terms with it. This person was everything to our family, he did everything for our kids."

As well as a pub landlord, Andy was a husband and father to two young girls. Credit: MEN Media

New Order bassist Mr Hook has been a regular at The Star and Garter, as he prepares to perform a special charity gig of Joy Division classics in aid of mental health charities at the venue in April.

Mr Hook said: "Andy was a lovely man from head to foot. Truly a man of the people who recognised that mighty oaks grow from acorns. His importance to new Manchester music was vital. God rest his soul."Salford Lads Club posted on X: "We’re sad to hear this news - Andy was a key figure in Manchester’s music community. Our thoughts are with his family."Sacha Lord, co-creator of Parklife festival and The Warehouse Project clubnight, added: "I'm extremely saddened to hear the news that Andy Martin from the Star and Garter has passed away. We were only messaging a couple of weeks ago.

"A huge loss to Manchester, that will never be replaced. My thoughts are with his family."

Helen continued: "From the moment Jasmine was born I saw a different side to Andy.

"He could be quite closed with his emotions - a Mr Grumpy - but when we had Jasmine, for the first two weeks she was born, every time he looked at her he cried.

"He was so soft with those children. It just melted him and it gave him such purpose in life."

The timing of Mr Martin's death, on the Easter bank holiday weekend, meant that his wife was unable to sort out finances for The Star and Garter for a few days. In the short term, Ms Kitchen intends for another member of the pub's team to take on the licence.

On longer term plans, Helen, who works as an office manager for a medical company, said: "I think Andy would want someone to buy the business - but someone that would love it, keep the same staff on, and keep the same vibe. In the next couple of months I will be trying to take steps for that."

She said the outpouring of love and tributes from the city's music scene had been 'incredibly comforting'.

