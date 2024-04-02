Schoolgirl raising thousands for The Christie after dad treated for skin cancer

Play Brightcove video

Pupils at St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton have been inspired to take on a series of charity challenges by their friend Lily who went on an incredible fundraising journey with her dad.

Ten-year-old Lily Heywood completed 60 miles of hiking, 60 miles of running, 60 miles of cycling, swam 60 lengths, ran the Media city 5k in Manchester and climbed Mount Snowdon at 3,560ft.

She helped to raise over £8,500 for The Christie Hospital, in Manchester, last year with her dad Matt who was treated at the hospital for melanoma skin cancer.

But following surgery and treatment he is now in remission and took on his own fundraising challenges.

Now 15 pupils in Year 6 at St Anne’s are following in Lily’s footsteps and taking on their own challenges with the target of raising £1,000 for The Christie Hospital.

Their JustGiving page is called Project LAFF (Lily and Friends Fundraiser) and can be found here.

Lily said: “Last year my daddy inspired me to help make a difference, this year I hope to inspire my school friends to help raise money once again for The Christie.

Lily Heywood

“We have all chosen a challenge that is inspired by the number 60. We will be running, swimming, hiking, cycling, giving up sweets and chocolate and lots more. We all hope you can help us raise vital funds for the hospital that saved my daddy and helps thousands of people each and every year"

The 60 Christie’s fundraising challenge is aimed at schools and is centred on the figure 60 because that is the average distance a patient travels for cancer treatment in the UK.

Matt and Lily urge people to go and see their GP if they are unsure of any changing moles or lesions. If detected early, over 85% of melanomas are preventable.

Matt said: “Melanoma and skin cancers affect us all regardless of our skin type, be safe in the sun.”