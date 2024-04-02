Two people have been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed near to a bus stop.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Colne Road in Brierfield, Lancashire, on Sunday night, 31 March, at around 8.30pm.

It was established that a BMW M5 had struck a pedestrian and then collided with a wall, close to a bus stop. A man in his 50s was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.A 28-year-old man from Brierfield and a 40-year-old man from Manchester were both arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of our Road Policing Unit, said: "This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this difficult time.

"Although we have made two arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing to establish what led to the collision and identify everyone involved.

"With that in mind, I would ask for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which captures the BMW M5 in Brierfield prior to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible."

