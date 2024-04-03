Tour guides are being hired to show fans around the village where Harry Styles grew up.

The Holmes Chapel Partnership says it is looking for people with a 'genuine interest' in the village, as well as a good knowledge of its history and Harry Styles.

A walking route was created in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, in 2023 for fans making the pilgrimage to spots including where the singer used to work.

The trail, which has been walked by 5,000 fans, was drawn up by the partnership after concerns were raised about fans "risking life and limb" to access Twemlow Viaduct - known as 'Harry's Wall'.

A walking route was created for fans making the trip to the village. Credit: Holmes Chapel Partnership

The wall, believed to be the site of the singer's first kiss, is covered with messages written by fans, known as 'Harries', who travelled from across the world.

The Holmes Chapel Partnership is now launching official guided tours of 'Harry's Home Village', which will start on Saturday mornings in June.

It said it's expecting 'significant demand', and is looking to add some weekday tours in July, August and September.

Where does the trail go?

The route takes fans to four landmarks around Holmes Chapel:

Hermitage Bridge

Twemlow Viaduct

Harry's old employer Mandeville's bakery

Harry's favourite restaurant Fortune City

Fans pose with Harry's photograph in the bakers where he used to work. Credit: MEN Media

The organisation is particularly interested in hiring Harry Styles fans who are aged 16 and over, as well as more 'senior individuals'.

The advertisement for applicants states they should be able to "confidently lead a group with enthusiasm, as well as being organised punctual and patient".

An assessment day at Holmes Chapel community centre on 20 April, for anyone interested in becoming a Harry's Home Village tour guide.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...