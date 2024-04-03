The family of a man who died after being hit by an e-bike have paid tribute to the "loveable" grandfather.

Bart O’Hare, 86, died from his injuries after the incident in Burnley, on 22 March.

Lancashire Police were called to the scene on Accrington Road at 4.23pm after a report that an e-bike had crashed into a pedestrian.

Mr O’Hare later died in hospital.

In a statement, his family said: "Bart was such a kind and loveable dad, brother and grandad who has been taken away from family and friends in such a tragic manner.

"As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services involved for all their work.

"Bart you will be missed by so many, may you now rest in peace."

Photo issued by Lancashire Police of a similar-looking e-bike which hit and killed hit Bart O'Hare. Credit: Lancashire Police

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an injury road traffic collision.

He has since been released on bail as police inquiries continue.

The e-bike has yet to be recovered, police said, in an appeal for information.

Sergeant Paul McCurrie, Lancashire Police, said: "We’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Sur-ron e-bike, similar to the one pictured, either being ridden or stored, that matches this description."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0952 of 22 March, or email SCIU@lancashire.police.uk.

