Snooker fans are in Manchester for the first ever major snooker tournament.

The Snooker Tour Championship includes the world's best snooker players including world Number One Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Twins from Manchester who have been watching the sport since they were five-years-old, cannot wait to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan.

They said: "We've been watching it since we were five years of age when my father used to take us to a snooker hall. We've been all over watching them.

"It's fabulous, we've been waiting for it for a long time."

The twins wore matching snooker t-shirts which said "Give us a break". Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The tournament begun on the 1 April 2024 and will run until 7 April with the final of the tournament.

Another snooker fan said: "It's very special to be here, it's the tour championship, one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

"The rock is in the house today and cannot wait to see him. Ronnie's a pretty popular guy... I'm really looking forward to seeing him, it's my first time seeing him live.

Speaking about the major event being held in Manchester for the first time, he said: "I was in Hull last year for it and it was also good. But this year seems to really raise the bar, huge crowds today, sell-outs crowd and we're buzzing for it."

Ken Doherty, Snooker World Champion in 1997, says fans have been queuing all morning in excitement for today's matchup.

He said: "Of course the rocket's in town, so that's going to be a cracking match with Ally Carter but every match from now on could grace any final. The crowds have been great, it's a great tournament live on ITV, right in the heart of Manchester.

"I think it's very important for the World Snooker Tour to come to the big cities. We used to come to Preston quite a lot and Blackpool back in the early days when I used to qualify.

"But to come and have a major tournament and one of the big majors on the snooker circuit in Manchester, one of the biggest cities and one of the most vibrant cities as well, it's just fantastic."

Ken Doherty became World Snooker Champion in 1997. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

With a free fan zone open to the public, most of the sessions are sold out.

Ivan Hirschowitz, Head of Media for the World Snooker, says he's delighted that they are finally in Manchester, he said: "We've felt for many years that we need to be coming to the biggest cities, biggest venues... for our biggest events.

"We're talking about the best players in the world and they deserve to be playing in really amazing fantastic venues like this. This is the first time ever we've staged a major world ranking event in the heart of Manchester, we absolutely love it.

"It's been better than we imagined, most of the sessions sold out. I think for the players it's all about that atmosphere, they love playing in front of big crowds.

"When you're coming in and it's packed, and the people are engaged and passionate about snooker, then it's just such a better experience for the players... they've really enjoyed it."

