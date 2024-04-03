A father and son have been handed a combined sentenced of nearly 13 years in prison for their part in a complex drug conspiracy.

Anthony Peers, 67, was jailed for four years and six months alongside his 37-year-old son, also called Anthony Peers, who received an eight year and three month sentence.

The father and son team were found to have organised the distribution of drugs across Salford, while also mixing and re-pressing blocks of cocaine in their garage in Astley.

Antony Peers Jr. went by "Tubbyfern" on Encrochat, where he communicated with others and organised the acquisition and supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Meanwhile, his father would use a hydraulic press to mix and re-press blocks of cocaine in his garage on North Lane in Astley.

Police seized drugs, designer clothes, and a hydraulic press used to compress bricks of cocaine. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

On 16 March 2023, Greater Manchester Police officers executed five search warrants and arrested the pair.

Police seized drugs, wardrobes full of designer clothes, a Range Rover Evoque, mountain bikes, a Rolex watch & jewellery; a 30-tonne hydraulic press and cannabis growing equipment were also seized.

Detective Constable Steven Walker of GMP Challenger Team said: “We believe these men have been operating this enterprise for years and I am pleased to say that it has now been brought to an end.

"The sentences today reflect the severity of their crimes and the misery and violence that illegal drugs inflict on our communities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...