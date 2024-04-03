Rupert Hill has promised to "unlock the potential" of an iconic pub he's had his sights set on "for years."

The former Coronation Street star, known for playing Jamie Baldwin, will be taking over The Lloyds Pub in Chorlton alongside long-time business partner Jonny Booth.

The pair have found success in recent years revitalising forgotten or uncared for historic pubs across Manchester, including The Castle Hotel and Gullivers.

Rupert says: "‘From day one, we’ve found this shared passion for taking weary and underperforming pubs with bags of potential and breathing new life into them, bringing them back into the community, creating places that people love to be in.

"It’s always felt like a worthwhile endeavour."

Jonny Booth & Rupert Hill at the bar of The Lloyds Credit: MEN Media

This latest venture will see the return of the pair to Chorlton, many years after their joint venture, The Parlour, became one of their first big hospitality success stories.

However, Rupert and Jonny admitted that while they have found success in the past, this latest attempt to revitalise an iconic pub comes with a fresh set of challenges.

Jonny said: "We’ll be taking a cautious approach to any kind of food offer given that, in the current climate, food has become such a difficult thing to profitably deliver, with loads of our old favourite's falling by the wayside."We’re looking into a few potential options from rotating pop ups to something akin to the coffee shop model.

Jonny and Rupert will be looking to recreate their previous successes with other historic pubs across Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

For their takeover of The Lloyds Pub, they've teamed up with JW Lees Brewery to transform the venue and bring it in line with their other sites.

Jonny says: "We’ve been after this site for years and I’ve finally convinced Lees to move it back out of their managed estate and give it to us!"

They are also planning to change its name from The Llolyds to its original name when it first opened back in 1870 on Wilbraham Road - Lloyd & Platt.

A major part of the refurb will be to change the function room into an events space "worthy of the city centre", playing host to live music, cinema, literary, comedy and DJ events.

The pub will also offer a non-alcoholic menu, after both owners recently stopped drinking.

The Lloyds first opened back in 1870 - originally as Lloyd & Platt. Credit: MEN Media

Rupert said: "Both Jonny and I are now non-drinkers so we’ll be working to bring a great Alcohol-free offer, events and fun activities to welcome all the non-drinkers among us."

Rupert shot to fame on Coronation Street as Jamie Baldwin back in 2004, and loved Manchester so much he made the city his home after leaving the soap.

He is also married to actress Jenny Platt who he met on Coronation Street, and who has recently returned to the soap as Violet Wilson.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...