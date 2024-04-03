A former TT rider has raised £12,200 for The Walton Centre to thank them for her treatment following a racing crash.

Fiona Baker-Holden was involved in a 130mph crash with her father during the Isle of Man TT in 2018.

The sidecar passenger from Cumbria was racing around the course, before being thrown off the bike 20 metres into the air, hitting a tree.

After the accident, the pair were airlifted to The Walton Centre in Liverpool.

Doctors feared Fiona would be paralysed, but both made miraculous recoveries.

She has since dedicated her time to raising money for the Liverpool centre, to give back to those who saved her life.

Fiona suffered a broken neck, a suspected broken elbow, and had torn the nerves from spine. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Fiona's most recent adventure saw her climb to Everest base camp with her husband John Holden.

The pair took on the two-week trek on a mission to raise the TT flag on the highest mountain in the world.

"We're tough because we're sidecar racers!", Fiona said.

"The cold at night was the worst. It was -23 and we had to drink about five litres of water a day. We were using 7,000 calories of energy just walking and breathing.

"Even when I was laying in my hospital bed, I knew I wanted to do this."

Fiona and her husband John made it to Everest base camp. Credit: Fiona Baker-Holden

Fiona returned to The Walton Centre in Liverpool at the end of March to present the team with a cheque reflecting her fundraising efforts.

She met with her neurosurgeon, Mr Carleton-Bland to personally thank him for helping with her recovery.

Fiona presented a cheque to her neurosurgeon Mr Carleton-Bland (left). Credit: Fiona Baker-Holden

More on Fiona's charity efforts can be found on her fundraising page here.

