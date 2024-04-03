Lancashire Police say they're appealing for witnesses and footage after a police officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in a hit-and-run in Blackburn.

At 7.57pm yesterday officers were called to New Chapel Street following reports a black Volkswagen Polo mobility car - registration PF73FJX - had been stolen some between 26th March and 2nd April.

A police spokesperson says, "as part of our ongoing investigation into the car theft, an officer was carrying out enquiries in the Mill Hill area of Blackburn this morning.

"Having spotted the car parked in Fred Pickering Place at 11.53am, the officer went to the front of the vehicle to speak to the driver."

Police say the car was then deliberately driven at the officer, causing him to go onto the bonnet and then onto the ground.

The Volkswagen then collided with a Seat Leon.

The officer has been taken to hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the stolen Volkswagen is described as being white, between 15 to 17-years-old, slim with ‘blondey brown curly hair, down as far as his eyebrows.

His three passengers are described as being white, between 15 to 17-years-old.

All four were dressed in black.

A police spokesperson says, "no arrests have been made at this time and we are continuing to search for the stolen Volkswagen.

"We would ask anybody with information or footage to contact us on 101, quoting log 484 of 3rd April 2024.

"Report any sightings of the Volkswagen to us via 999.

"We would ask that you do not approach the vehicle if you see it parked up or engage with it if you see it being driven around."