A rock band is set to be honoured at one of the world's most iconic music venues, joining the likes of The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys, and Oasis.

Red Rum Club, an six piece alt-indie rock band from Liverpool, will be the latest band to have their own brick placed onto the Cavern Clubs Wall of Fame on Wednesday 3 April.

While being placed in the wall of fame is an honour for any artist, it will hold special significance for Red Rum Club, who previously had a residency at the venue where they honed their "Mariachi Merseybeat" style.

The band said: “For many years we walked past the Cavern ‘Wall of Fame’ on our way to playing in the many bars and pubs along the cobblestoned street that gave the World The Beatles, staring in awe at this inscripted mosaic of music icons’.

"We could only dream that one day our band too would be cemented alongside those greats. Now we know – dreams can come true”.

Before they were selling out stadiums and being placed on the Wall of Fame, Elaine Wilcox spoke to Red Rum Club for Granada Introducing. Check out their live performance below.

The unveiling comes just a few days before their homecoming gig at the M&S Bank Arena on Friday 5 April, which is set to be their biggest ever performance.

The Cavern Wall of Fame was unveiled in 1997 as part of the world-famous Club’s 40th birthday celebrations. It contains named bricks of bands who have played at the cellar club through the decades.

Now Red Rum Club will be joining the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Adele, Arctic Monkeys and Oasis to name but a few.

Cavern Director Jon Keats says: “We have been following and supporting Red Rum Club pretty much from the beginning.

"They are one of the hardest working bands around and deserve every bit of success that comes their way. It is our pleasure to induct the boys into our Wall of Fame”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...