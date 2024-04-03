Liverpool cruise industry expected to double after £25 million investment

One of the largest cruise operators in the world has promised to invest an estimated £25 million into Liverpool's port, with the money expected to double the city's cruise industry.

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) has signed a 50-year agreement with The Mersey Docks and Harbour Company Ltd, which allows it to operate at Liverpool Cruise Port.

In order to obtain licences and permits, GPH has promised major investments into the port's infrastructure, with an exact figure expected once construction begins.

Plans include building a new terminal building, with waterfront shops and restaurants, and a new floating pontoon which would allow two 300 metre cruise ships to berth at the same time, and mean up to 7,000 passengers a day.

The port has been operated by Liverpool City Council since 2007. Credit: PA

The deal comes just days after Liverpool City Council agreed to give up its lease on the port, after it was projected to make a loss of £1 million in 2024.

Andrew Lewis, Chief Executive of Liverpool City Council, said: “Responsibility for Liverpool’s cruise operations now passes to a world-leading operator, with ambitious plans to grow Liverpool’s position as an excellent cruise and tourism destination."

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group said: "Liverpool City Council’s stewardship of the port over the last two decades has truly transformed the City into a thriving cruise tourism destination. We see this new chapter as an opportunity for us to build upon that legacy.

"We look forward to making that vision a reality alongside GPH through a strategic partnership and our combined maritime and cruise expertise."

In 2023, Liverpool welcomed 102 cruise ships and over 186,000 passengers.

This is expected to increase to over 200,000 passengers in 2024 and exceed 300,000 per annum once the new infrastructure works are completed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...