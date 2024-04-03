A man has been taken to hospital after falling while working on a ventilation shaft in one of the tunnels under the River Mersey in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to the Waterloo Road just before 9am on Wednesday 3 April after reports of a person trapped deep inside the ventilation system of the Wallasey Tunnel.

This sparked a huge rescue operation, with the tunnel being closed in both directions, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance crews and police at the scene.

The Fire service confirmed the man was conscious and breathing, while they devised a tactical plan to get access to the ventilation shaft and rescue him "from depth".

At 10:45am Merseyside Fire Service confirmed the man has been rescued and taken to hospital.

There is no update yet on his condition.