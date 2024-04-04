A "charity collector" who dressed as Pudsey bear in order to steal morethan £500,000 pounds from the public says he wants to continue fundraising "once myconditions end".

David Levi, 48, from Blackpool, who was a part of a larger group of fraudsters was jailed in December 2023 for five years for his part in the fundraising scam.

T he court heard how the conman splashed out on a luxury cars andholidays after posing as a fundraiser for charities including BBC Children In Need, TheChristie, and other charities.

Levi, of St Davids Road South, Lytham, even dressed up in a Pudsey Bear suit andproduced fake badges and marketing material to make his scam appear legitimate. When he was caught, he claimed he had made his wealth through escorting, and was lucky at casinos and bookies.

CCTV capturing David Levi collecting money Credit: LancsLive

He was handed a Serious Crime Prevention Order after he admitted fraud and moneylaundering at Preston Crown Court. The order prohibits him from any fundraising activitiesfor five years - or risk being returned to prison.

Now, a regulator has warned organisations to take steps to ensure fundraising activitiescarried out in their name are "open, honest and legal", after this gang of collectors cheated charities out of more than £500,000 intended for good causes.

But in emails to the BBC, following his conviction, he said he enjoys raising money for goodcauses and "fully intends" to fundraise again in the future.

" I can make a grand a week" he told officers upon his arrest.

Money collected from the public Credit: LancsLive

In reality, the court heard he targeted supermarkets to make "bucket collections" which had not been authorised.

During the police investigation into the gang, Levi was asked to account for the money he had spent as none of it had been declared to HMRC.

Levi said that he had been working as an escort but was too embarrassed to declare themoney. He also said he had inherited £100,000 from his father.

Levi was also asked about 196 cash deposits totalling £47,835.55 which were made to hisSantander account between 2011 and 2017.

He said he "can't remember at this moment" where that cash had come from.

The biggest loser was the BBC, whose Children in Need charity lost out on £47,000 donated by kind-hearted members of the public.

In an email exchange from behind bars, Levi denied being a scammer and claimed he and his six co-defendents simply pocketed expenses for their fundraising activities - which "ran into thousands."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...