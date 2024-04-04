Crews have been tackling a large fire at a former nightclub in north Manchester.

Fire fighters were called shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday 3 April, to the former Vasa Club building in Blackley.

Eight fire engines, along with assistance from police, flooded the scene and cordoned off nearby roads.

Local residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed and people were told to avoid the area by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At around 8.20pm on Wednesday 3 April, fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a derelict commercial building on White Moss Road, Blackley.

"Five fire engines from stations across Manchester, Salford and Bury, as well as an aerial appliance and drone unit, were quickly mobilised to the incident.

"Firefighters are using breathing apparatus, hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire. People are asked to avoid the area if possible. Residents nearby should keep windows and doors closed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...