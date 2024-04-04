Bones identified as human remains have been found on a beach.

Lancashire Police were called to reports of bones being discovered in water at Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, on 31 March 2024.

The force says their initial enquiries confirm that some of the remains are human, with the police believing the bones have been in the sea "for a prolonged period" of time.

Enquiries into the human remains are expected to be "ongoing for some time" and detectives encourage anyone with information to get in contact.

The human remains was discovered on Cove Road Beach on Easter Sunday. Credit: LancsLive

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "At 4:10pm on March 31 we were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, to reports bones had been found in the water. Our initial enquiries have confirmed that some of the remains are human."Although we are keeping an open mind as to the origin of the remains, we believe they have been in the sea for a significant period.

"Our enquiries are expected to be ongoing for some time and we continue to liaise with HM Coroner."Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101. Quote log 745 of March 31, 2024."Lancashire Police Specialist Ops posted on X: "After the discovery of human remains in Morecambe Bay over the weekend, specialist search officers have been conducting further searches near Silverdale. Thanks to @BaySARteam @hmcoastguard and @firesearchdogs for their advice and assistance."