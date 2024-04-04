Teenage boy fighting for life after being stabbed near park in Manchester
A teenage boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed near a park in Manchester.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Raby Street near Millennium Park, Moss Side just after 4:15pm on Thursday 4 April.
The air ambulance was called to the scene, and a teenage boy has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Greater Manchester Police haven't confirmed the boy's age.
They also say no arrests have been made, and a cordon remains in place at the scene.
Superintendent Muzemil Kernain of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: "We understand that the local community will be quite rightly shocked when hearing this news and we will continue to provide a visible reassurance in the area over the coming days in the form of on-foot patrol officers, vehicle patrols and covert patrols.
"We are appealing for any information the public may have to come forward and speak to us, it will be treated with the strictest confidence, and I am particularly keen if there is any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident or its immediate aftermath."