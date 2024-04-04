A teenage boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed near a park in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Raby Street near Millennium Park, Moss Side just after 4:15pm on Thursday 4 April.

The air ambulance was called to the scene, and a teenage boy has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Greater Manchester Police haven't confirmed the boy's age.

They also say no arrests have been made, and a cordon remains in place at the scene.

Police investigations at the scene Credit: MEN media

Superintendent Muzemil Kernain of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: "We understand that the local community will be quite rightly shocked when hearing this news and we will continue to provide a visible reassurance in the area over the coming days in the form of on-foot patrol officers, vehicle patrols and covert patrols.

" We are appealing for any information the public may have to come forward and speak to us, it will be treated with the strictest confidence, and I am particularly keen if there is any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident or its immediate aftermath."