The teenage twin sons of the former footballer Darren Fletcher have followed in their famous dad's footsteps by signing deals at Manchester United.

It's the first professional contracts at Old Trafford for 17-year-olds Tyler and Jack Fletcher.

On Instagram, both said they were proud, with Tyler thanking family and coaches who have helped him along the way.

Credit: Jack Fletcher Instagram

Darren Fletcher, 40, is currently Manchester United's technical director, after spending most of his playing career at the club.

He won 13 trophies there, including five Premier League Titles.

Darren Fletcher Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

Fletcher's sons had been previously been at rivals Manchester City before joining United in 2023.

