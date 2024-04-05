A man from Merseyside has been crowned the world's oldest living man.

John Tinniswood was paid a "surprise visit" by the Guinness World Records after the 111-year-old was given the title after the death of the previous recipient.

Juan Vicente Perez, from Venezuela, was confirmed as the world’s oldest living man in February 2022 - but he died aged 114 on 2 April.

As a result John is now officially the oldest man in the world, aged 111 years and 222 days.

His care home, The Hollies Rest Home in Southport, confirmed the news in a social media post, with Guinness delivering a framed certificate to John.

Guinness World Records paid John a visit at his care home to officially give him status as the World's Oldest Man. Credit: Guinness World Records

The Hollies said: “Today we had a surprise visit from the World Guinness Records, as we have the world's oldest living man here at The Hollies. The legend we call John!

"What an absolute honour it is to have such a well mannered, lovely gentleman with us, we are all so proud. Congratulations John.”

John has previously revealed that his secret to a long and happy life is his chippy tea every Friday.

He said: “Fish and chips have got to be my favourite dish, it's always been such a treat, and I think looking forward to my next visit to the chippy has kept me young. I feel the same now as I did when I was in my 80s, nothing has changed really.”

John Tinniswood and his family at a party held on his 111th birthday. Credit: ITV News

He was born on 16 August 1912, the same year as the Titanic's maiden voyage, and he has lived through two world wars.

Problems with his eyesight meant John was given an administrative role with the Royal Mail during the Second World War.

He also used to work as a depot clerk and accountant for Shell-Mex and BP, and is now a great-grandfather.

He married his wife, Blodwen, in 1942, and welcomed their only child, Susan, in 1943, before spending 44 happy years together until Blodwen died in 1986.

ITV News reporter Andrew Fletcher went to visit John as he celebrated his 111th birthday in August 2023

John, who supports Liverpool FC, said keeping active and constantly learning has also helped to keep his mind sharp.

He said: "Keeping active is very important, I've always loved football but when I was younger I was part of the Liverpool Ramblers Association which went hiking all over the country.

"We used to meet up at least once a month, and when all the associations from all over the UK met up once a year we could fill an entire train.

"The Rambler's Associations don't really exist anymore and I haven't been hiking for quite some years but I largely carry on here as I would if I was still living independently."