The sentencing of a man who fired multiple shots outside a cinema has been delayed after it was suggested he may have been attempting a "suicide by cop".

Leslie Garrett was facing a possible life sentence for firing shots in three locations in Liverpool on 3 January 2024, including the Showcase Cinema in Croxteth and an off licence in Norris Green.

His case has now been adjourned until 6 June, after a psychiatric report, which formed the basis of his guilty plea, suggested he "wished to be killed by the police attending the scene”.

Both p rosecutors and the judge questioned Garrett's basis of plea, which was given to them for the first time on the day of sentencing, 5 April.

Garrett, dressed in a large grey coat and wearing flip-flops, went into Sangha's off licence on Lower House Lane, armed with an AK47 style rifle, and demanded money before firing a single shot through the perspex sheet in front of the counter, at around 8pm on Wednesday 3 January.

No-one was injured.

The off licence was taped off by police shortly after the shooting.

The defendant, of Ternhall Road, Fazakerley, has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, attempted robbery and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Garrett is now claiming he had agreed to mind “an item” for money then later discovered it was a gun and ammunition.

He claimed the real owner was arrested and remanded into custody, so he held the items for longer than anticipated, causing him “stress and anxiety”.

He added in his written basis of plea, given to the court: “I committed the offences with the wish to be killed by police attending the scene.”

Customers of the cinema were locked inside while police worked to find out where the shooter was.

Paul Lewis, defending, said after seeing forensic psychiatrist Dr Inti Qurashi, Garrett's “complicated and difficult mental health history” had become apparent after he had “opened up” about his motivation for the shooting spree.

Judge David Aubrey KC, said previously when asked for an explanation, Garrett had said it was a “moment of madness” and “senseless”.

Judge Aubrey suggested Garrett had never before “positively asserted” he carried out the shooting so as to be shot by armed police responders, but that “suicide by cop” was Dr Qurashi’s suggestion.

David Birrell, prosecuting, added: “The motivation is the doctor’s interpretation.”

Prosecutors will now order their own psychiatrist to assess Garrett before a further hearing, with both defence and prosecution psychiatrists, to decide on the issue before the defendant is sentenced.

CCTV showing the moment a gunman entered a newsagents and fired shots

On the night of the shooting, Garrett travelled to the Showcase Cinema on the East Lancs Road in Croxteth, where he threatened two members of staff with the gun before firing multiple shots into the air.

After leaving the cinema, he made his way to a house on Malpas Road, Croxteth, where he once again, fired multiple shots into the air.

Armed police, helicopters, and dozens of police cars arrived at the Showcase cinema just after 9pm. They locked down the building while they hunted for the shooter.

The assault rifle used in the shooting was found in Garrett's home. Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police urged people in the area to stay indoors as police searched for Garrett. The next day, he was found and arrested.

Police later found the assault rifle thought to have been used in the shooting at his home in Liverpool.

