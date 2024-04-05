A murder investigation has been launched after human remains were found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve.

A member of the public called police after discovering the "unknown item" at the Kersal Dale, in Salford, at around 5.50pm on Thursday 4 April.

Detectives and pathologists later confirmed it was human remains and a large scene is now in place.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the remains have not been identified, but it "would not have been possible for the victim to have survived", and its Major Incident Team has now launched a murder investigation.

The nature reserve sits between Littleton Road in the Salford area and off Bury New Road in the Prestwich area, north of Manchester.

Due to the nature of the location - a secluded large woodland area - an extensive scene has been put in place.

No arrests have been made as yet.

A large police presence is now in place at the nature reserve. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes from GMP’s Serious Crime Division said: “I want to assure the local community that although this is a disturbing and unsettling find, we have a large visible presence in the area to complete enquiries, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns.

"I encourage anyone who may have relevant information to speak to these officers.

“A large scene is now in place, and is likely to remain for some time, whilst we work to unravel what exactly has happened here. The area is closed to members of the public.

“The victim has not yet been identified, but we know that behind this discovery there will be a family who have lost a loved one, and we want to make sure they are supported as quickly as possible."

Anyone with information, or who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 2695 of 4 April 2024.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.