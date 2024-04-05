A police officer has been jailed for three and a half years for having sex with a woman while responding to a 999 call at her home.

Jordan Masterson, a probationary police constable, claimed the woman had instigated physical contact leaving him “powerless” and unable to react.

But, after she reported him to Cheshire Police, on 28 December 2021, he was arrested within hours.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), who took over the investigation and charged him with misconduct in public office.

During his trial, a jury at Chester Crown Court was shown body cam footage of Masterson arriving at the victim's home in Widnes, after she had called 999 to report a disturbance.

The woman can initially be seen crying in the video, which is turned off by Masterson, while the two stand in the kitchen of the home.

The woman, referred to in court as female G, said she had been drunk and her memory of the time was "hazy".

She said: "How does this happen? How do you call the police and he ends up taking advantage of you when you’re drunk and vulnerable?"

He claimed the woman pulled him on top of her onto the sofa as he told his trial: “I just remember being confused, feeling completely numb like I was glued to the floor.”

However, a jury in February unanimously convicted him of misconduct in a public office.

Sentencing him, Judge Michael Leeming told Masterson: “Your behaviour over the course of this night and your dealings with the victim amounted to a gross breach of trust.

“The public is entitled to expect their police officers to act with the utmost integrity.

“Female G needed your help. Instead you took advantage of her to satisfy your own sexual needs.

“You see yourself as the victim and you blame her for ruining your career.

“I reject those assertions.

“You told the jury that it was your dream since being a teenager to join the police.

“You have now lost that career and you only have yourself to blame for that.”

Masterson resigned from Cheshire Police in June 2022 – prior to an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing.

At the hearing Masterson was found to have committed gross misconduct and would have been sacked had he not resigned.

He has been added to the College of Policing Barred List, meaning he will never work in policing again.

Cheshire Constabulary Deputy Chief Constable Chris Armitt said: "While I understand the concern that this case may cause, the overwhelming majority of our officers are professional, dedicated individuals who act with integrity and work hard to keep Cheshire safe.

"We actively enforce the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and I want to reassure anyone who turns to us for help, or who finds themselves in need of our assistance, can be completely confident that they will be treated with the courtesy, respect and professionalism they deserve.”

Masterson, from Townsend Road, Liverpool, is set to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 20 March.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them.

"Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.

“Former PC Masterson has shown no remorse for his actions. He took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and in doing so damaged her trust in the police.

“Thanks to this swift and thorough investigation, within four months of concerns being raised, PC Masterson has been barred from ever working in policing again. Now the court case has concluded, he is also facing a criminal sanction for his appalling actions.”

