A woman has denied causing the deaths by careless driving of two friends in a crash.

Harry Atkinson, 20, and Lewis Meeson, 21, died following the incident on High Barn Street in Royton, Oldham.

Police said the pair were both riding on a yellow Suzuki off-road motorbike before being involved in a collision with a grey Ford Kuga car before 11am, on 15 April 2022.

Mr Meeson and Mr Atkinson died on 15 April 2022. Credit: MEN Media

Natalie Read, 40, denied two counts of causing death by careless driving at Minshull Street Crown Court on 5 April 2024.

It is alleged Ms Read drove a Ford Kuga "without due care and attention" and "thereby caused the death" of Mr Atkinson and Mr Meeson. In court, Ms Read, only spoke to confirm her name, date of birth and to enter her pleas. She responded not guilty to both counts.

Natalie Read pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving. Credit: MEN Media

She will now stand trial with the hearing scheduled to take play on 12 May 2025, and is expected to last a week. A case management hearing has been organised for August.Ms Read, of Luzley Brook Road, Royton, who was accompanied in court by members of her family, was released on unconditional bail. Members of the families of Mr Atkinson and Mr Meeson were also in the public gallery for the short hearing.