A house has been badly damaged in Wigan after a crane toppled over and crashed into it.The incident caused extensive damage to the roof and walls of the property, with one witness saying the machine had "sliced through" the house.

It's understood nobody was injured and the occupants of the house have been taken to temporary accommodation.

Crane topples over and crashes into house in Atherton Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said a lorry carrying the crane had overturned in the road - just yards from Atherton Community Fire Station.

A police officer at the scene said it is understood the crane toppled as it tried to remove a container from the adjacent Meadowbank Playing Fields.

A green container can be seen in the front garden of the property on Flapper Fold Lane, which has been closed off between Gloucester Street and Brierfield Avenue.

Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At around 10:30am today (Saturday 6th April), firefighters were called to reports of a crane that had fallen through the side of a residential property in Atherton, Wigan.

"One fire engine from Atherton fire station quickly arrived at the scene, where a lorry carrying the crane had overturned in the roadway.

"Greater Manchester Police (GMP) established a cordon on the street, while firefighters worked to isolate the gas and electricity to the property and clear spilled fuel from the roadway.

"The scene has now been left with GMP and the crane operating company to arrange recovery of the crane.

"The occupants are being supported by the local authority to find temporary accommodation."

A police cordon has been put in place and there are now two recovery trucks at the scene attempting to remove the container.

