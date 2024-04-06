Dashcam footage captures moment lorry driver ploughs into learner in Liverpool

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a lorry driver crashed into the back of a learner. (Credit: Liverpool Echo)

Dashcam footage of the moment a lorry driver crashed into the back of a learner because he "didn't notice stationary traffic" has been released by police.

Ian Halliday, 45, was driving the HGV along Speke Boulevard in Liverpool when he ploughed into the stationary learner driver.

In turn, the car crashed into other vehicles.The video shows the lorry driver crashing into the black car in front with force, causing the rear window of the vehicle to completely smash and parts to come away from the car.

Due to the force of the crash, the Audi with L-plates was shunted into other vehicles. A blue Peugeot van can also be seen careering around another car.

The driver crashed into the learner with such force it completely smashed the rear window. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Another silver car ended up on a grassy embankment with heavy damage to the back of the vehicle.At the scene Merseyside Police officers found most people involved were out of their vehicles and being checked over by paramedics.

One person had to be cut out of a car following the crash, with firefighters removing the roof.

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital after she suffered several serious injuries. Other people were taken to hospital, but police confirmed they suffered minor injuries.Halliday was later charged with causing serious injury by careless and inconsiderate driving.

H e appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, on Thursday, 4 April.He also received a disqualification and was ordered to retake a test at a later date.

