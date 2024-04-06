A human torso found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve in Salford belongs to a man who police believe was aged older than 40 and has been dead for a matter of days.

A murder investigation was launched after the “major body part” was found in Kersal Dale near to Radford Street, Salford, on Thursday.

Nothing further has been found in the search for the rest of the remains, Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday.

Specialist officers from its forensics units, search teams, and the force's dog unit have been scouring the woodland for further evidence.

The case has also been assigned to a group of experienced detectives from GMP's Major Incident Team.

The force said it's working "around the clock" alongside local investigators from Salford.

Nothing further has been found in the search for the rest of the remains. Credit: Press Association

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, district commander for Salford, said: “This is a tragic case which is moving at pace and, thanks to forensic tests, we are able to confirm that the victim is a man who could not have survived.

“At the heart of our investigation is this man and his family. We are using all forensic techniques available to identify him as soon as we can so we are able to support his loved ones during this devastating time."

The force added that further enquiries – including DNA tests – are ongoing to help try to identify the man.

Chief Superintendent Creely added: “I would like to thank the public for their cooperation in the last few days.

"The presence of our officers and specialist teams will have caused disruption in the local area – and may continue to for some time yet – but we value any information they have been able to pass to us.

“There remain a number of unknowns around this case, but we are working diligently and respectfully to provide answers as soon as we are able. This will take time and we will continue to provide updates of significance when we can.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...