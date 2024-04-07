A man has been arrested after a human torso was found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve in Salford.

A murder investigation was launched after the “major body part” was found in Kersal Dale near to Radford Street, Salford, on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday that it belongs to a man who they believe was aged older than 40 and has been dead for a matter of days.

Speaking to the media on Sunday Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, GMP's District Commander for Salford, said a 20-year-old was held on suspicion of murder in Salford last night.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

The torso was found on Thursday. Credit: Press Association

Specialist officers from its forensics units, search teams, and the force's dog unit have been scouring the woodland for further evidence.

The case has also been assigned to a group of experienced detectives from GMP's Major Incident Team who are said to be working "around the clock" alongside local investigators from Salford.

But nothing further has been found in the search for the rest of the remains, and there's still no clue as to how he died.

Police have been searching the area for other remains. Credit: PA

Chief Superintendent Creely added that the suspect remains in police custody for questioning.

The nature reserve is 67,000 acres, he said, and the search will continue for days to come.

