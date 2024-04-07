Merseyside Police headquarters Credit: Liverpool Echo

A three year-old child has been rescued after falling into a lake.

The girl got into trouble in the water in Thatto Heath, near St Helens, on Saturday after she managed to get out of a nearby house.

Officers rescued her from the lake near to Shirebrook Close at about 2.22pm and gave her CPR.

Paramedics and the air ambulance then arrived at the scene.

Officers had been alerted by a report at 2.11pm that the little girl was not in the house.

A force spokesman said she has been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and her family are with her.

The full statement from Merseyside Police read: "Police officers have rescued a three-year-old child who had fallen in to a lake in Thatto Heath this afternoon (Saturday, 6 April).

"Officers rescued the child from the lake near to Shirebrook Close at about 2.22pm after a report had been made at 2.11pm that a little girl had managed to get out of a house nearby.

"Officers performed CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics and the Air Ambulance. The child has been take to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she is being treated and her family are with her."

