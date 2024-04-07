Doug Hoyle was a former North West Labour MP and father of current Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Credit: Press Association

Chorley MP and House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has announced the death of his father, the former North West Labour MP Doug Hoyle.

Lord Doug Hoyle was aged 98 and passed away "peacefully at home with his family at his bedside".

Doug Hoyle served as MP for Nelson and Colne between 1974 and 1979, and then Warrington from 1981 to 1997 .

He later joined the House of Lords where he served until the age of 97 when he retired in 2023.

Sir Lindsay said his whole family are devastated.

“There are few people who get to my age with their father still around – but I have been one of the lucky ones," he added.

“His death last night has left me bereft – I have lost my dad, my inspiration and the country has lost a truly dedicated parliamentarian.”

Sir Lindsay added: “Doug was a force to be reckoned with, first as MP for Nelson and Colne and then Warrington before he joined the House of Lords.

“He chaired the Parliamentary Labour Party and was an outspoken member of the ASTMS trade union, serving as president of both ASTMS and MSF.

“Doug loved his sport and as a massive rugby league fan, became chairman of Warrington Wolves in 1999, a position he held with great passion and honour.

“Today there is an empty armchair, an absence of ready wit, and one less animal lover in the world.

“Above all Doug was a family man and he will be greatly missed by myself, Catherine, Emma, the great grandchildren and the whole family.”

