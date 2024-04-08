The family and friends of a 17-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight have been paying their respects to a "polite young man" on "the cusp of adulthood".

Prince Walker-Ayeni was stabbed to death on Raby Street in Moss Side on Thursday 4 April 2024.

In the days following his death, flowers and candles from friends, families, and neighbours have been placed along the railings of Millennium Park, near where Prince was stabbed.

Though the police cordon and forensic tent have now left the scene of the "targeted" attack, family members and friends whose lives were touched by Prince have been visiting for quiet moments of contemplation.

On Tuesday 9 April, members of Manchester's Caribbean community plan to gather for what would have been Prince's 18th birthday to celebrate his life.

Prince's uncle Kemoy Walker, who is a Moss Side ambassador for Manchester City Council, said on X: "We lost my nephew to knife crime this week, our family is heartbroken.

"Every compliment about my nephew has been, he’s a polite young man, I will miss him so much...we had a great tribute yesterday!

"Prince Walker-Ayeni - thanking everyone for their support! What is life?"

The Greater Manchester Police investigation into the "altercation" that led to Prince's death is ongoing, with the force confirming it was yet to arrest anyone in connection with the killing.

Forensics officers have conducted investigations as others in white suits took photos of the scene and an evidence tent was erected. Credit: MEN Media

Enhanced stop and search powers were granted for the Moss Side area in the days after his death, but those who fatally attacked the teenager remain at large.

On Friday 5 April, Det Chief Insp Neil Higginson of GMP's Major Incident Team, described the incident as a "tragic and senseless loss of life of a boy that was on the cusp of adulthood".

“Whilst no arrests have been made at this time, there will be a large police presence over the coming days for community reassurance and to carry out enquiries as we work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice."

