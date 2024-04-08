Elle Edwards Foundation sets out to help women achieve their dreams

Play Brightcove video

Claire Hannah caught up with Tim Edwards 15 months after Elle's death, and just before he set off on his biggest challenge yet to raise money for the Elle Edwards Foundation.

The father of Elle Edwards says a charity set up in her name will be providing scholarships to help women achieve their dreams.

Elle, 26, was shot dead on Christmas Eve 2022 at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey Village.

Her dad, Tim Edwards, set up the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory to help support other families who lose loved ones to guns and violent crime.

In March 2024, the foundation received official charity status, allowing it to help more people.

He said: "The first thing we’re gonna do is start giving out scholarships and funding for women who want to further their careers.

"Especially in the beauty industry because it’s relevant to Elle."

Up until her death, Elle worked as a beautician and dental nurse.

Tim said: "I always said Elle will guide it. I always try to think of the things she would want to help people with."

Tim Edwards has been training for the marathon for the last six months on New Brighton beach.

To raise money for the Elle Edwards Foundation, Tim has already embarked on an 800 mile walk from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Now he is taking on an even bigger challenge to raise money, as he prepares for the Marathon Des Sables across the Sahara Desert.

Dubbed the toughest foot-races in the world, the six-day marathon is run in 40 degree heat, and covers 156 miles.

While it is certainly not as warm as the Sahara Desert, Tim has been training on New Brighton beach.

He said: "This has been my training ground for the last six months. I stroll to West Kirby and back, it's about 20 miles.

"I had to mix it up because I hate going to the gym. I do a lot of swimming, a lot of walking. Just keeping active."

Tim wears a locket containing a lock of Elle's hair at all times.

After his daughter was murdered, Tim promised to keep Elle's memory alive through the foundation.

More than a year on from her death, he still carries a lock of her hair in a locket around his neck.

He said: "It’s good days bad days, some weeks are just awful but you get through them.

"Elle’s mum, she doesn’t do TV but she’s very much the rock. It takes a lot to beat this family."

Tim sets off for Marrakech on Monday 8 April, where he'll get used to the climate before the race begins the following Monday 15 April.

Tim says the walk with John May got him through the year Credit: Instagram: @thatjohnmay

However, unlike his walk to John O'Groats, Tim will not be joined by Merseyside comedian and "best mate" John May.

As a playful call out to his fundraising partner, Tim said: "I’d like it on record that John May was the instigator behind this, and we were going to do it together. So shame on John May."

In response to being called out, John said: "To be honest I think it was my idea, but when it came to I had other commitments. I might be a little bit mad but I'm not that insane!"

