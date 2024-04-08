Everton deducted two points for breaking Premier League rules

Everton FC have been deducted two points in the Premier League after they were found to have broken Profit and Sustainability thresholds.

The hearing, which began on 25 March, lasted three days and saw the club appeal against a probability and sustainability rule (PSR) breach.

Everton has said they will appeal the decision.

This latest deduction puts them at 27 points and drops them to 16th place on the table, just behind Brentford.

In a statement the Club said while it was grateful the Commission had "given credit to the majority of issues raised", it was still "extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied".

The club said: "While the Club's position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club's breach.

"The Club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support.

"The Club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission's decision."

This is not the first time that the Toffees have faced point deductions for breaking the Premier Leagues profitability and sustainability rules.

In November 2023 the club was deducted 10 points by an independent commission after being found to have breached Premier League financial rules.

The league referred Everton to the commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season.

The rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105 million over a three-year period or face sanctions.

In November 2023, the Premier League said in a statement: "During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

"Following a five-day hearing last month, the Commission determined that Everton FC's PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105 million permitted under the PSRs."

Everton fans protested outside the Premier League HQ in London over the club's 10-point punishment for breaching financial regulations. Credit: PA Images

In February 2024, the club had their initial 10-point penalty reduced to 6 points after their first appeal.

An independent Appeal Board cut the deduction by four points, which at the time moved the club on to 25 points in the table and up to 15th place.

In response to the outcome, Everton said they were "satisfied" with the reduction in points.

They said: "While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...