The manager of an Under 10s football team is believed to have been arrested after £10,000 raised by parents to send the squad to Barcelona for a tournament went missing.

Parents in Ellesmere Port on the Wirral spent months raising money to send the Vauxhall Astra's Under 10s to Spain, only to find out days before the flight that the money had gone missing.

They began the fundraising after it was suggested the team should go to Spain for the tournament over the Easter Holidays.

One of the players' parents, Hannah Parry, said in a post on Facebook: "We were all well up for it, it sounded amazing.

"Ever since we agreed, we have grafted our bums off to fund the boys place there as it wasn't cheap."

Through reaching out to local businesses and taking part in challenges including dribbling a ball up Moel Famau, one of Wales' tallest hills, the parents were able to raise £10,000.

The money was meant to pay the entry fee as well as cover travel and accommodation.

Members of the squad dribbled a ball all the way up Moel Famau to raise money for the trip Credit: Facebook: Vauxhall Astra's U10's

Hannah said: "We had bought them all matching tracksuits with their initials embroidered onto so they looked like a proper team on the plane.

"My husband had trophies made to reward the top goal scorer and player of the tournament out of his own pocket."

Instead, it is claimed the money was allegedly pocketed by a member of the team just days before the flight.

The 11 boys from the Under 10s Vauxhall Astra squad were due to travel to Spain for the tournament.

10 boys were due to take part in the tournament, including the managers own son. Credit: Facebook: Vauxhall Astra's U10's

Hannah said: "They just wanted to go on holiday and play football with their mates and they've been robbed of that 48 hours before they were supposed to go, cases packed and everything."

Since Hannah's post, the actions have been reported to Cheshire Police and is now being investigated.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: "Following concerns raised regarding fundraising activities for a football trip abroad, a 38-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of theft."

Vauxhall Motors FC also said they were "shocked and disappointed" in a statement.

It reads: "We can confirm that the individual involved in organising this trip to Barcelona acted completely independently from the football club and did not consult with the club regarding the financial arrangements of the trip.

"This is extremely disappointing for those involved, especially after the efforts and fundraising the children and parents have gone to, to make this trip possible.

"We have encouraged those individuals involved to report this to the relevant authorities, and the club will look to support those affected."

The parents of the players have set up a new fundraiser for the Under 10s team, which has raised more than £8,000 in less than 24 hours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...