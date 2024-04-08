A man wanted for fatally stabbing a woman as she was pushing her baby in a pram is on bail for assaulting and threatening to kill her, it has emerged.

A police manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum who is suspected of the murder of Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was stabbed several times in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the efforts of medics, she died in hospital later. Her child was unharmed.

Masum, 25, was conditionally bailed by Manchester Magistrates’ Court in November, despite prosecutors objecting to his release, it is understood.

Masum pleaded not guilty to both offences at a hearing on 27 November 2023 and was ordered not to contact Ms Akter, it is understood.

His bail conditions also prevented him from contacting a second person, or visiting a particular address.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Court documents show Masum, whose address was listed as Oldham, Greater Manchester, was charged with threatening to kill Ms Akter on 24 November and assaulting her on 23 November.

Both offences were alleged to have happened in Manchester.

Both West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog over previous contact with Masum and Ms Akter.

In a statement Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes from GMP Oldham district said: “We share the shock and concern that our communities feel in the wake of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Kulsuma Akter's family at this truly distressing time.

“Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Due to his links to Greater Manchester, we have our specialist officers following several lines of enquiry to locate him.

"I urge members of the public to remain vigilant, and if you have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 as a matter of urgency.

“Due to previous police contact with Habibur Masum and Kulsuma Akter, Greater Manchester Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Police had previously confirmed the couple were known to each other.

Masum was last seen on Saturday, getting off a bus before walking in the direction of Bradford Moor Park in the city.

West Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after raids were carried out in Burnley, Oldham and Chester.

Renewing his appeal to the public for information for information on the suspect, Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said: “I believe him to still be in the country at this moment in time.”

Police said anyone who sees Masum should call 999 “as a matter of urgency”.

The scene in Bradford city centre where Kulsuma Akter was stabbed Credit: Dave Higgens/PA

Officers were called to the scene in the West Yorkshire city at 3.21pm on Saturday.

The woman was with a friend outside a convenience store when she was attacked, a shopkeeper who tried to help said.

Masum, who reportedly fled the scene, was last seen on Saturday at 3.30pm, when he was captured on CCTV getting on a bus at Market Street, before getting off at 3.42pm on Killinghall Road walking towards Bradford Moor Park.

His Facebook page states he is from Sylhet, Bangladesh, and he is believed to be in the UK on a student visa, and later a post-graduate visa after he obtained his degree.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied for a masters in marketing and digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire between 2021 and 2023.

Masum has documented his life in the UK with social media videos of him picking out clothes for children and adults in Primark, building baby furniture, and flying to Europe.