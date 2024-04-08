Play Brightcove video

Paul Crone paid a visit to the Talking Newspaper's studio to wish its founder a happy 100th birthday.

Volunteers are helping those who are visually impaired and blind stay informed - by reading newspapers aloud.

The N-Vision weekly Talking Newspaper in Blackpool has been running 47 years, and provides recordings of volunteers reading out articles from the Blackpool Express, the Lytham St Annes, and the Fleetwood Weekly for listeners across Lancashire.

One of its founders, Joy Killip, set up the Talking Newspaper in 1977 as a way to provide blind people with the information they needed.

She said: "It's so important because the blind can easily be cut off with nothing.

"They can't read the local news, they can hear but they can't read."

After hearing about a similar project in Blackburn, Joy worked with The Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre Society for the Blind, also known as N-Vision, to launch their own version.

The Talking Newspaper provides around 10 hours of recorded news a week.

She said: "We formed a committee and made our first news tape on a home recorder. It was barely acceptable, but over the years we've got a decent recorder."

Almost 50 years on, the Talking Newspaper now operates from a professional recording studio, and provides 10 hours of audio a week to roughly 200 listeners.

The station's founder Joy still reads out the news for listeners, and on Tuesday 2 April she celebrated her 100th birthday alongside her fellow volunteers.

She said: "This keeps my brain alive, it keeps me alive. It give me something to live for and I enjoy it because I know how much it means to visually impaired people.

"I get letters saying 'I like what you read'."

As a surprise for her 100th birthday, the latest edition of the Talking Newspaper featured an article dedicated to Joy's hard work.

An article celebrating Joy's half a century of hard work was read out on the Talking Newspaper on her 100th birthday.

A volunteer read out: "Since 1966, Joy has volunteered continuously for the organisation and still devotes several hours each and every week.

"This is more years and commitment than the average person gives to paid employment.

"Happy 100 years Birthday Joy. You are a true superstar and an inspiration, and deserve the highest recognition for your service to your local community in Lancashire. Happy birthday."

N-Visions communications officer, Garry Green, says the Talking Newspaper continues to be an important service half a century on, even as podcasts and audiobooks continue to make news and entertainment more accessible.

He said: "People want to connect with what's happening in their local neighbourhood, in their community. We record the local newspapers, but many other things like magazines.

"It allows people who might otherwise feel cut off from the world to feel more connected."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...