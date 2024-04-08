Undercover officers will be deployed at Aintree as part of plans to prevent disruption at this year's Grand National.

Merseyside Police say a 'considerable amount' of planning has been done in the run-up to the three-day event to ensure it is 'memorable for the right reasons'.

More than 100 people were arrested at the festival in 2023, after animal rights activists burst onto the track, delaying the start of the race.

While animal rights charity Animal Rising says it has no plans to interfere this year, Merseyside Police say it has planned for all eventualities.

Protestors glued themselves to the fences at the event in 2023. Credit: PA Images

The three-day festival - from Thursday 11 April to Saturday 13 April - attracts more than 150,000 people to Aintree racecourse.

Plain-clothes and uniformed officers will be on-site to analyse crowd behaviour, in a bid to spot potential disruption.

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop said: "We will be deploying Project Servator officers in uniform and plain-clothes.

"These officers are specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent, such as gathering information that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.

"These deployments will appear at any time in and around the area of the racecourse, but the public should not be alarmed by this.

"Officers will be encouraging racegoers to help us make this a safe and enjoyable event by being our extra eyes and ears and to report anything suspicious to us."

Police say any disruption to the event will be 'dealt with'

Racegoers are being urged to allow extra time to get to the course, arrive in good time and limit the number of bags and other items they take.

The event attracts more than 150,000 people over three days. Credit: PA Images

Police say visitors should also expect to undergo the normal security checks, including bag searches.

There are some changes to the event this year, including reducing the field from 40 to 34 runners and the start time has been brought forward to 4pm.

